Man dead, juvenile flown to Shock Trauma after car crashes into boulder in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A single-vehicle crash left a man dead and a juvenile injured on Saturday in Hagerstown.

Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Office responded to the 13300 block of Little Antietam Road for the incident.

Investigators say Christopher H. Abbott, 75, was driving a 2024 Mistubishi westbound on Little Antietam when the car crossed into the centerline and continued across the roadway until it struck a boulder at the end of a driveway.

Abbott died as a result of the crash, and the juvenile passenger was flown to Shock Trauma for treatment of their injuries.

The juvenile's condition is unknown at this time.