Man accused of setting of two fires outside of bookstore in Hagerstown

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. — A man has been charged after allegedly setting two fires outside of Wonder Book and Video in Hagerstown, Monday night.

Michael Boateng, 27, has been charged with second-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning and first-degree malicious destruction of property.

Office of the State Fire Marshal

The Hagerstown Fire Department responded to 607 Dual Highway for a reported building fire.

When they arrived, they found two separate fires burning near the main entrance.

Investigators determined the fires had been intentionally set.

Officials say witnesses reported seeing a man set two fires in front of the business and investigators were able to get photos of the store's surveillance footage.

The man, Boateng, was later arrested for an unrelated crime at a nearby Sheetz.

He was found wearing the same clothes seen in the photos and was found with a lighter.