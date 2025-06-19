Hagerstown Police officer released from hospital after being shot in the line of duty with 20 gauge shotgun

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — After five nights in the hospital and two surgeries, a Hagerstown Police officer shot in the line of duty is headed home.

Langley Dean, an officer in the department's K-9 unit, suffered a significant arm injury that will require months of recovery.

The 19-year veteran was shot early in the morning on June 12, while investigating a call for domestic violence.

It happened inside a home on Forrest Drive, where a woman reported being assaulted by her husband.

As officers arrived on scene, the suspect, 40-year-old Daniel Matthew Anderson, barricaded himself inside a room.

Following failed negotiations to surrender, Dean forced his way into the room at which time Johnson fired a 20-gauge shotgun, penetrating his bicep.

Luckily paramedics were already on scene treating Johnson's wife when Dean emerged from the house bleeding profusely.

"The paramedics quickly tended to the wound and were enroute to the hospital within about 60 seconds," police said.

It wasn't until eight hours later that Anderson finally gave himself up.

He remains in custody without bail at the Washington County Detention Center.

Hagerstown Police Department Daniel Matthew Anderson, 40 of Hagerstown, is accused of shooting Hagerstown Police officer Langley Dean at close range with a 20 gauge shotgun.

Johnson's wife has since been treated at the hospital and released. Two children who were home during the assault were not injured.

Court records show Johnson was issued a temporary restraining order on May 6, but it was dismissed when the victim failed to appear for court on May 12.

Another interim stay-away order was lodged back in July 2024, only for a judge to deny its extension the following month.