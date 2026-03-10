Hagerstown man sexually exploited Ecuadorian children after wiring money to their mothers

BALTIMORE — A Hagerstown man will spend at least a decade behind bars after pleading guilty to sexually coercing and enticing children living in South America.

Federal prosecutors say 76-year-old William Foster Alger wired money through Western Union to the mothers of three children in Ecuador in exchange for photos of their kids engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Court documents revealed Alger frequently traveled to the country before purchasing land and building a home there.

Agents recovered numerous photos of the child victims and their mothers with Alger at his Ecuadorian property from a personal iCloud account.

Alger was initially indicted on federal child sex-abuse charges in February 2025. He's since pleaded guilty, and faces up to life in prison.