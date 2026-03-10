Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsWestern Maryland

Actions

Hagerstown man sexually exploited Ecuadorian children after wiring money to their mothers

DOJ
Andrew Harnik/AP
A U.S. Department of Justice sign.
DOJ
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — A Hagerstown man will spend at least a decade behind bars after pleading guilty to sexually coercing and enticing children living in South America.

Federal prosecutors say 76-year-old William Foster Alger wired money through Western Union to the mothers of three children in Ecuador in exchange for photos of their kids engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Court documents revealed Alger frequently traveled to the country before purchasing land and building a home there.

Agents recovered numerous photos of the child victims and their mothers with Alger at his Ecuadorian property from a personal iCloud account.

Alger was initially indicted on federal child sex-abuse charges in February 2025. He's since pleaded guilty, and faces up to life in prison.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WMAR 2 News App

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are