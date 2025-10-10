Hagerstown man accused of setting fire to storage unit, attempting to kill woman

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. — A Hagerstown man was arrested after investigators say he intentionally set a fire inside a storage unit, injuring one person early Thursday morning.

Leviathan Godwin, 23, has been charged with first-and-second-degree arson, attempted second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, malicious destruction of property over $1,000, and first-degree and second-degree malicious burning.

Just before 8:00 a.m., the Halfway Volunteer Fire Company responded to a building fire at Halfway Self Storage.

When they arrived, they found an 8-by-40-foot storage unit fully engulfed in flames.

Deputy State Fire Marshals determined Godwin and a woman were arguing inside the unit before the fire started.

The victim, who lives inside the container, told investigators Godwin started the fire in an attempt to kill her.

Officials say she was forced to run through the flames to escape through the front entrance after discovering there was no exit at the rear of the unit.

She was taken to a medical center for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Godwin was later located at a nearby Sheetz convenience store. He was taken into custody without incident.