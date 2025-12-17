Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsWestern Maryland

Actions

Hagerstown inmate killed following altercation with two other inmates

prison photo
Jessica Noll | WCPO
<p>The old Bracken County (Ky.) jail.</p>
prison photo
Posted

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Maryland Correctional and Training Center in Hagerstown.

The inmate is identified as 36-year-old Wenhui Sun.

Two suspects, also inmates, have been identified police say. They are not being identified until charges are placed.

On December 16, officials were contacted about an inmate death.

Preliminary investigation says there was an altercation between three inmates, with one being Sun.

Sun was taken to the medical unit where he died.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are