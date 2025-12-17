Hagerstown inmate killed following altercation with two other inmates

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Maryland Correctional and Training Center in Hagerstown.

The inmate is identified as 36-year-old Wenhui Sun.

Two suspects, also inmates, have been identified police say. They are not being identified until charges are placed.

On December 16, officials were contacted about an inmate death.

Preliminary investigation says there was an altercation between three inmates, with one being Sun.

Sun was taken to the medical unit where he died.

The investigation is active and ongoing.