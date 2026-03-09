Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Governor Wes Moore will be keynote speaker at Frostburg State University

FROSTBURG, Md. — Governor Wes Moore will address students from the Frostburg State University graduating class of 2026 at their Commencement ceremony this May.

The university announced on Monday that Moore would deliver the keynote speech for the ceremony celebrating the College of Business, Engineering, Computing and Analytics and the College of Humanities, Arts and Sciences, on Thursday, May 21 at 2 p.m.

Another ceremony for the College of Education, Behavioral and Health Professions is at 9:30 a.m.

"I am honored to join the Frostburg State University community to celebrate the remarkable achievements of the Bobcats' 2026 graduating class," Moore said. "These future graduates embody the spirit of excellence and grit that define the State of Maryland, and their potential is our greatest asset."

