Governor Moore announces $12 million in flood recovery funds for Western Maryland

WESTERNPORT, Md. — As part of the fiscal year 2027 budget, Governor Wes Moore announced on Friday that he is proposing $12 million to help Allegany County recover from devastating flooding last May.

The state had requested federal disaster aid, but was denied.

"As the federal government continues to deny FEMA assistance, Maryland is stepping up," said Moore. "Our administration is working in partnership with local leaders to ensure investments reach the Mountain Maryland communities most affected by the floods."

The money will go toward George's Creek riverbed restoration to help lessen the impacts of future flooding, infrastructure repair, and repairing the Westernport Library's foundation and structural stability.

Executive Office of the Governor Gov Moore's tour of Westernport Main Street

"Western Maryland deserves not just recovery, but rebuilding and renewal—and that is what we are delivering together," said Moore.

State Senator Mike McKay, a Republican who represents Western Maryland, thanked the Governor for keeping his promise.

"The Georges Creek flood tested our community, but Appalachia Maryland proved its strength," McKay said. "I'm grateful Governor Moore kept his word and delivered real relief for the families impacted in May. Our region is resilient, and with continued partnership, we'll make sure no community is forgotten."