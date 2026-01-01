Firefighter injured battling apartment fire in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. — A firefighter was injured after an apartment fire in Washington County on New Year's Eve.

Fire crews were called to the 200 block of Jonathan Street for the report of a fire.

The building was a three-story apartment complex and the fire started in the bedroom.

Officials say one firefighter sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a medical center for treatment.

There were no other injuries reported.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the Western Region Office at 301-766-3888.