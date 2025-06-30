Turbine blade falls off truck leaving traffic crawling on I-70 in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Monday morning rush hour started with a big mess on I-70 in Hagerstown.

Traffic was severely backed up after a wind turbine blade fell off a truck, blocking all east and westbound lanes near the I-81 exit.

UPDATE: Washington Co.: Crash closes WB I-70 at I-81 and two lanes on EB I-70. Delays in the area. Truck carrying a wind turbine blade involved. #MDtraffic cg pic.twitter.com/pTbZEA5Psd — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) June 30, 2025

Footage of the cleanup efforts was captured on Maryland Chart Cameras. Toppled turbine leaves traffic crawling on I-70 in Hagerstown

We'll keep you updated as more information becomes available.