Turbine blade falls off truck leaving traffic crawling on I-70 in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Monday morning rush hour started with a big mess on I-70 in Hagerstown.

Traffic was severely backed up after a wind turbine blade fell off a truck, blocking all east and westbound lanes near the I-81 exit.

Footage of the cleanup efforts was captured on Maryland Chart Cameras.

Toppled turbine leaves traffic crawling on I-70 in Hagerstown

We'll keep you updated as more information becomes available.

