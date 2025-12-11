David Trone seeks to reclaim his old Congressional seat

Former Representative David Trone announced on Thursday that he's seeking to reclaim his old Congressional seat in Maryland's 6th District.

The seat is currently held by Rep. April McClain Delaney, who was voted into office in November 2024.

Trone had vacated the seat in 2024 to run for the Senate, but lost to Angela Alsobrooks in the Democratic primary.

"The people of Maryland’s 6th District need a fighter who will stand up against these attacks every single day," Trone said in his announcement. "I’ve never been someone who stood on the sidelines when I saw something wrong, and now more than ever, I cannot sit by. That’s why I’m running for Congress."

McClain Delaney's campaign provided the following response from the Representative:

"David Trone thinks I should ‘step aside’ so he can have his old office back after he abandoned the district to run and lose for Senate," she says. "He has the arrogance of a Trump. But not so fast. On behalf of my district, I stand up to bullies. That’s why I’ll continue to take on Trump’s assault on our government workers, defend our diverse community, protect choice and women’s reproductive rights and work against inflation-creating tariffs."

"As one of just two women in the Maryland delegation, I’m proud of my work to stand up for children and our families," McClain Delaney continued, "And as a member of Team Maryland, have forged strong working relationships with Governor Moore and the entire Federal delegation, all of whom have endorsed me, as well as with city and rural leaders across the district. Representing the 6th District is an honor and privilege; it is not a consolation prize. I will continue to work tirelessly for our district and all of Maryland as we fight the assaults to our democracy and work to improve our economic futures."