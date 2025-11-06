Arson charges for man accused of setting fire to Hagerstown high-rise building

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A man faces arson charges for intentionally setting fire to a high-rise apartment complex in Hagerstown last month.

Stephen Jones, 33, allegedly caused the evacuation of nearly 200 residents at the 14-story high Potomac Towers on W. Baltimore Street, which houses disabled residents, and those 55-years of age and older.

Investigators believe Jones started multiple fires in his own apartment, prompting smoke to spread throughout the building's upper floors, where many residents are elderly with limited mobility.

Crews ended up having to rescue Jones from his apartment balcony, but he reportedly placed a refrigerator behind the front door to prevent firefighter access.

"Any fire in a high-rise building is dangerous, but intentionally setting multiple fires where many residents are elderly or mobility-restricted could have resulted in a catastrophic loss of life," said Acting State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray.

Jones is currently being held without bond.

Maryland State Fire Marshal

The building, which is owned by the Hagerstown Housing Authority, sustained approximately $300,000 in damage.

Displaced residents were assisted by the American Red Cross. Some, whose apartments were damaged, remain in temporary shelter.

