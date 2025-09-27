69-year-old woman killed in three-alarm house fire in Allegany County

CORRIGANVILLE, Md. — An investigation is underway in Allegany County after a three-alarm fire ripped through a home Friday morning.

Officials say a 911 caller reported a house fire with possible entrapment in the 11609 Proenty Road NW. Firefighters with the Corriganville Volunteer Fire Department responded within minutes and found the home fully engulfed in flames.

Dozens of firefighters brought the blaze under control within an hour.

After extinguishing the fire, firefighters found the body of a 69-year-old woman who lived in the home.

The victim's body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for positive identification and to determine the cause of death.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries while battling the blaze and was treated and released at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Officials said no smoke alarms were heard, and no evidence of smoke alarms was found in the home.

“You only have seconds to escape a fire,” said Acting State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray. “Please, make sure you check your smoke alarms today. The sooner you hear an alarm, the sooner you can get out, and the better chance you and your family have to escape. It can be a matter of life or death for you and your loved ones.”