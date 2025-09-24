6 cats killed by blow gun in Boonsboro, cash reward offered for leads to those responsible

BOONSBORO, Md. — A disturbingly sad trend in Washington County.

According to Humane World for Animals, formerly the U.S. Humane Society, six cats were recently killed with steel razor-tipped blow gun darts.

The organization is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identity, arrest, and conviction those responsible.

Most of the cats were discovered September 6, near Park Hill Road and Amos Reeder Road, in Boonsboro. Another was found on September 12.

“It’s sickening to think about the horror and pain these cats suffered, while deeply disturbing to realize that a person is choosing to torment cats in this way,” said Stacey Volodin, Maryland state director, Humane World for Animals. “We are incredibly thankful to the Humane Society of Washington County for investigating this crime, and we hope this reward helps find the person or persons responsible for these appalling acts.”

In addition to the $5,000 reward, the Humane Society of Washington County is offering an extra $2,500 for positive leads.

"The connection between animal cruelty and human violence is well documented," Humane World for Animals, said in a statement. "Studies show a correlation between animal cruelty and many other crimes, from narcotics and firearms violations to battery and sexual assault."

Anyone with information should call 240-707-3082 or email casetips@hswcmd.org.

