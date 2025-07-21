18 pets either dead or missing following overnight Western Maryland house fire

WESTERNPORT, Md. — Eighteen pets are either dead or missing following an overnight weekend fire in Allegany County.

Flames broke out around 3:20am on Cosgroves Lane in Westernport.

Two alarms had to be called prompting a response from 75 firefighters.

It took about half-an-hour to get the scene under control.

The State Fire Marshal's Office reports 15 dogs and three cats were unaccounted for.

One firefighter was treated on scene for an injury sustained during the battle.

The fire caused an estimated quarter-million dollars in property damage.

It's believed the fire started in the first floor living room, although the cause remains under investigation.

The family is currently being assisted by the American Red Cross.

