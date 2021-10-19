Wanted suspects from Maryland chased by police over CBBT, speed through toll plaza at 90 mph

NORTHHAMPTON Co., Va. - Two wanted suspects from Maryland took officers from Virginia and Maryland on a pursuit across state lines.

Maryland State Police (MSP) and Pocomoke Police Department(PPD) initiated a pursuit on Route 13 after noticing two wanted suspects: The driver, 34-year-old Christopher Northcraft; and the female passenger, 35-year-old Brandy Bowman, traveling at high speeds with no headlights on.

The vehicle reached speeds in excess of 120 mph.

Virginia State Police was called to assist in the pursuit. Once the vehicle, a 2011 Toyota Camry, crossed state lines, a Virginia State Trooper unsuccessfully attempted to stop/slow down the vehicle by deploying spike strips.

After getting past the spike strips, the suspects continued traveling southbound on Route 13, where deputies from the Accomack County Sheriff's Office began to pursue the vehicle.

It's not clear what exactly Northcraft and Bowman were wanted for; however, court records show Northcraft listed as the defendant in various cases in multiple counties in Maryland.

Virginia State Police saw the the vehicle was soon to approach the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel and notified tunnel personnel to clear the toll lanes.

The vehicle sped through the toll plaza at 90 mph.

Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel police attempted to slow down the vehicle, but were unsuccessful due to bridge repairs that had one lane closed.

The vehicle then approached the North Channel high rise, lost control and hit a curb, causing it to spin out of control before flipping over and landing on its roof.

Northcraft exited the vehicle through the rear glass and attempted to get Bowman out of the passenger seat, but she was trapped inside the vehicle.

After realizing this, Northcraft tried to flee the scene. He jumped over the guardrail and fell to the ground about 30 feet below the road.

Northcraft and Bowman both were not wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, and both suffered major non-life-threatening injuries.

Both were flown from the scene to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

State Police flew with both subjects due to Northcraft being combative with rescue personnel.

Maryland State Police, the Pocomoke Police Department, the Accomack County Sheriff's Office and the Virginia State Police will be taking warrants out on Northcraft, who's from Brooklyn Park, Maryland.

Commonwealth's Attorney Jack Thorton was contacted and responded to the scene of the crash and will be assisting in the ongoing criminal investigation.

This investigation is still ongoing. A Virginia State Police spokesperson said the couple will face new charges in multiple jurisdictions.

Crews were repairing the damage to the guardrail on Tuesday afternoon.

Stay with News 3 for updates.