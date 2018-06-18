Woman struck and killed by SUV in Prince George's County

A woman was struck and killed while trying to cross a street in Prince George's County, Friday afternoon.

Prince George's County Police responded to the intersection of 48th Street and Annapolis Road in Bladensburg, Md. at 12:20 p.m. Friday for the report of an accident involving a pedestrian.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she died of her injuries.

A preliminary investigation showed the driver of an SUV was heading east on Annapolis Road and made a right turn onto 48th Street. The woman who was struck was crossing 48th Street. It appears she was in the crosswalk at the time. An investigation into who had the right of way is continuing. The driver stayed on the scene following the accident.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Crime Solver tipline at 1-866-411-TIPS (1-866-411-8477), or go to www.prgcrimesolvers.com, or use the "P3 Tips" mobile app.