Woman drowns in Ocean City Saturday

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Ocean City Police say that a woman drowned on Saturday.

Around 1:38 p.m., officers responded to a welfare call in the area of 70th Street and the beach. Officers later learned that an adult woman was last seen in the ocean but did not return to the beach.

Around 2:34 p.m., that woman was located by the U.S. Coast Guard offshore of 43rd Street.

They took the woman to the Coast Guard Station in Ocean City and later to Atlantic General Hospital by EMS, where she was pronounced dead.

During their investigation, officers discovered the woman was on vacation with several friends and decided to go into the ocean alone. The friends reported seeing her drift south a few blocks and eventually realized they could no longer see her.

The friends searched the area for about 40 minutes before calling 911, according to police.

The woman's name is being withheld at this time, pending the notification of next of kin.