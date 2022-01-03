Which COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites are closed due to the impending winter storm

As the state prepares for the incoming winter storm, a number of COVID testing and vaccination sites will be impacted by the weather.

The following state-run sites will be closed on Monday, January 3:

Annapolis - Corner of Bladen and Calvert streets

Anne Arundel County - Anne Arundel Medical Center

Baltimore City - State Center

Harford County - UM Upper Chesapeake Health

Prince George’s County - City of Praise Family Ministries

There also may be changes to testing and vaccine operations on Tuesday, January 4.