Watch
NewsState

Actions

Which COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites are closed due to the impending winter storm

items.[0].image.alt
John Locher/AP
Empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
COVID-19 vaccine
Posted at 7:12 PM, Jan 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-02 19:12:14-05

As the state prepares for the incoming winter storm, a number of COVID testing and vaccination sites will be impacted by the weather.

The following state-run sites will be closed on Monday, January 3:

  • Annapolis - Corner of Bladen and Calvert streets
  • Anne Arundel County - Anne Arundel Medical Center
  • Baltimore City - State Center 
  • Harford County - UM Upper Chesapeake Health
  • Prince George’s County - City of Praise Family Ministries

There also may be changes to testing and vaccine operations on Tuesday, January 4.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019