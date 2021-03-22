Vaccine allocations increasing for local health departments as state prepares for Phase 2 of distribution plan

MARYLAND — Maryland Department of Health will increase direct vaccine allocations to the state’s 24 local health departments in preparation for Phase 2 of Maryland’s vaccine distribution plan.

Overall, allocations to local health departments have increased by 54% since the week of February 8.

The state allocates vaccines to mass vaccination sites as well as an expanding network of vaccine providers within each state jurisdiction, including hospitals, pharmacies, local health departments, primary care physicians, and community health centers.

More than 350 providers are listed at covidvax.maryland.gov.

In addition, state health officials continue to provide direct assistance to support local health department clinics, deploying volunteers and vaccinators across the state.

The state is also administering $114.2 million in funding to support local vaccination efforts.