Two-year-old killed, two others hospitalized in Washington County house fire

CASCADE, Md. — The Office of the State Fire Marshals is investigating the cause of a house fire in Washington County that killed a 2-year-old and left two others hospitalized Friday.

Officials say that around 6:20 p.m., crews responded to the 20600 block of Military Road in Cascade for reports of a fire with entrapment.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered the home had been converted into apartments.

One 24-year-old woman and a one-year-old child were injured. Both were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Several other occupants did manage to escape the home. However, firefighters were told that another child was still inside.

The fire was upgraded to two alarms, bringing nearly 75 firefighters to the scene.

Crews and investigators later found the child inside the second-floor apartment. No other injuries occurred, and eight other tenants were displaced.

As of right now, the identification of the child and their cause of death is pending with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

"My heart aches after learning of another devastating fire, and every member of the Office of the State Fire Marshal extends our deepest condolences to the family," said acting State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray.

According to officials, investigators have been unable to locate working smoke alarms.

Maryland State Police are assisting in the investigation, says fire deputies.