BALTIMORE, Md (WMAR) - UPDATE: The two men who died after their boat capsized on the Potomac River were identified as brothers.

The Department of Natural Resources Police identified the men Monday as 45-year-old Fermin Alvarado and 31-year-old Matias Alvarado-Arrue.

Both men lived in Woodbridge, Virginia.

IDs of the victims of yesterday's Potomac River boating accident:

Fermin Alvarado, 45

Matias Alvarado-Arrue, 31

They are brothers from Woodbridge, Va.

The bodies have been taken to the ME's office in Baltimore for autopsies. — Maryland NRP (@MDNRPolice) April 16, 2018

Search and rescue crews located the body of the second missing boater, near where he was last seen.

Second body recovered at today’s Potomac River boating accident. Thanks to Charles County Dive Rescue and other partners for the fast recovery. — Maryland NRP (@MDNRPolice) April 15, 2018

The body of one of two missing men has been recovered, after their boat capsized in the Potomac River Sunday.

One body recovered in boating accident on Potomac River. Search continues for second man. — Maryland NRP (@MDNRPolice) April 15, 2018

The United States Coast Guard says a nearby tug boat crew called 911 after observing a boat capsize, and two men enter the water.

Upon reaching the area of the capsizing, crews aboard the tug boat, were unable to find the men.

Multiple search and rescue teams from Virginia, Maryland and New Jersey have been deployed in an effort to locate the boaters.

Search on for 2 people missing on Potomac River at mouth of Mattawoman Creek (Charles Co.) after small boat overturned this afternoon. — Maryland NRP (@MDNRPolice) April 15, 2018

Officials say the men were last seen at the mouth of Mattawoman Creek in Charles County. Water temperatures were reportedly 47 degrees.