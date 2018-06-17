Divers have recovered the bodies of two missing men following a boating accident on the Potomac River.

Maryland Natural Resources Police say a boat was found empty, turning in circles near Cobb Island Saturday night in Charles County.

As of 5:24 a.m. Sunday, crews were still in search of the boaters.

Two hours later, officials tweeted two bodies had been found. They were identified as Eriberto and Franklin Ferrufino, ages 47 and 43 respectively.

An investigation into what caused the accident is ongoing.

Natural Resources Police say there have been nine boating fatalities in Maryland thus far in 2018, tying the number for all of last year. None of the victims were reportedly wearing a life jacket.