BALTIMORE (WMAR) -

Tuesday is the last day to file taxes.

Local non-profit, Cash Campaign of Maryland, offers a free filing service for families in need.

Low to moderate income families can sign up to have their taxes filed for free in-person.

If you haven't signed up, you can file your taxes online for free at cashmd.org. The organization has two free software programs for both state and federal taxes.

If you need more time to file your taxes, you can request an extension with the IRS that will give until October 15, 2018 to file.