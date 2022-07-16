Suspect in custody following a deadly shooting at a carnival parking lot

HOLLYWOOD, Md. — A 19-year-old was arrested and charged for a deadly shooting at a carnival held by a volunteer fire department in Hollywood.

Devron Ny'Quez Murray is facing six charges, the worst being first-degree murder.

Friday, shortly before 11 p.m., shots broke out in the parking lot of the 24000 block of Three Notch Road. Officers at the scene discovered Syncere Kovey Smith, 16, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Smith was taken to MedStar St. Mary's Hospital, where he'd die from his injuries shortly after. Another man was also struck in the leg. He was airlifted to an area trauma center.

Witnesses were able to describe the suspect, who was located near a nearby gas station. A search of the area found a 9mm handgun.

Because of his age, Murray is prohibited from possessing a handgun.

A preliminary investigation revealed the incident stemmed from an ongoing dispute between two known rival groups.

Murray is being held at Leonardtown's St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.