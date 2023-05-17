Silver Spring man arrested in connection to a 2022 home invasion

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A Silver Spring man has been arrested in connection to an April 2022 home invasion that sent one woman to the hospital.

On May 5, 2023, Montgomery County Police arrested and charged 27-year-old Saatehu Mesutmen with home invasion and first-degree attempted murder.

According to police, on April 11, Mesutmen allegedly entered through the back of a home in the 13200 block of Stravinsky Terrace and shot the 58-year-old resident.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, where she was treated in the Intensive Care Unit and later released.

Police say the Mesutmen have no connection to the victim. Mesutmen is currently being held in Prince George's County on unrelated charges. He is expected to be extradited to Montgomery County.