Prince George's County officer accused of raping woman during traffic stop

(WMAR) - Prince George's County Police have arrested and charged an officer that has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman he pulled over during a routine traffic stop.

During a Monday news conference, officials say that Officer Ryan Macklin was on duty when he pulled over a woman on Thursday morning around 1 a.m. in Langley Park, Maryland. They say Officer Macklin was accused of forcing the woman to perform a sexual act while they were both seated in her car in a nearby parking lot.

Police say that the woman immediately reported the incident to police.

“The charges against this officer are highly troubling. Officers take an oath to protect others, not to abuse their authority in order to victimize someone. Those who live and work in Prince George’s County deserve the very best from the men and women of this department,” said Chief Hank Stawinski.

Investigators released surveillance video of where Macklin was seen activating his emergency equipment on his marked police cruiser to initiate the traffic stop.

Macklin was a 6-year veteran with the department and was assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.

Macklin has been suspended and is facing charges for first-degree rape, second-degree rape, perverted practice, second-degree assault, and fourth-degree sex offense.

Investigators ask anyone who has information on this officer or who may have had a similar experience with him to please call investigators at 301-772-4795.