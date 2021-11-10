Prince George's County man indicted for murdering his fiancé in September

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — On Wednesday, a Prince George’s County Grand Jury returned a 19-count indictment containing two enhancements against 38-year-old Dionte Sims, for the murder of his fiancé in September 2021.

On the morning of September 16, officers were called to an Upper Marlboro residence for a shooting.

The victim, 39-year-old Dina Taylor, was found unresponsive in the roadway of the 1900 block of Robert Bowie Drive and was later pronounced dead.

During the course of the investigation, police named Sims as a suspect.

Sims is charged with common law murder, attempted first degree murder, first and second degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, along with other illegal gun related charges, and two enhancements for committing a crime of violence in the presence of a minor.

“My heart goes out to the family and loved ones of Ms. Taylor. What happened to this beautiful young woman was very sad and tragic. My job is to seek justice for her and her loved ones and that is exactly what my office will do on their behalf,” said Prince George's County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy.

An indictment contains allegations that a defendant has committed a crime. Every defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.