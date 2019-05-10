Police using racial slur captured on body camera video, instagram live

A police officer in Montgomery County was caught using a racial slur against a group of African-American men, and video of the incident is circulating on social media platforms.

The encounter was caught on instagram live as well as that officer's body camera, which both have been shared on Youtube.

In the video, a white, female officer used the slur during an exchange while officers stopped three black men at a Silver Spring McDonalds Thursday morning. You can hear the men use the ’n-word’ in the exchange, with the officer eventually parroting the term back.

The Montgomery County Police said they are investigating the incident through the department’s Internal Affairs Division. The police department released a statement about the incident:

The matter brought to our attention today is disturbing and contrary to our department’s values and our overarching mission to fairly and impartially serve our community. The statements observed on the social media video clip are contrary to our extensive training curriculum that include implicit bias training and other training programs to ensure fair, unbiased, and non-discriminatory policing in our community.↵↵We sincerely regret the disturbing nature of this video. We understand the pain such language causes the entire community. Our commitment to having open and honest communication with the community and providing transparent police service persists. As part of our commitment to accountability and transparency, we are releasing both the social media video and the body worn camera footage of the involved officer for all to view.

The video can be seen below. WARNING - THE VIDEO CONTAINS LANGUAGE SOME MAY FIND DISTURBING OR OFFENSIVE