Police search for man after parole officer was found dead inside the man's home

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Montgomery County Police say they are on an active search to find a Chevy Chase man wanted in connection to the death of a Maryland Parole and Probation agent.

According to authorities, the incident happened on Friday just before 6 p.m. when officers were called to the 2800 block of Terrace Drive for a welfare check on the agent who had not reported back to work after a resident check.

Police say the resident check was for 54-year-old Emanuel Edward Sewell, a registered sex offender.

Once officers gained entry inside the home, they found the agent deceased and Sewell not in the apartment.

Sewell is now wanted for second-degree murder and is considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities say that the 54-year-old may be driving a gray 2017 Hyundai Elantra with Maryland license plates 93661HT.

The agent's name will be made public after the next of kin has been notified, said the police. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is investigating the manner and cause of death.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Emanuel Edward Sewell is urged to call the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000.