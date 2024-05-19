Watch Now
Ocean City Police looking for suspect who vandalized two of their vehicles

Posted at 12:26 PM, May 19, 2024
OCEAN CITY, Md. — Ocean City Police are looking for the person responsible for keying and slashing the tires of two of their vehicles.

Authorities said that it happened Saturday behind a shopping center on 118th Street and is believed to have happened between times of 5 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

Photos released by police show an OCPD vehicle keyed on its side and one rear tire slashed.

Police later detailed that all four tires on a mounted unit pickup truck and horse trailer were tampered with.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact PFC Finch at cfinch@oceancitymd.gov or 410-723-6610.

