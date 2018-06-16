Norman Webb, or Boardwalk Elvis, died Saturday morning

OCEAN CITY, Md. (WMAR) - Norman Webb or as most people like to call him, Boardwalk Elvis, died Saturday morning.

Webb’s nephew, John Webb, Jr., confirmed the news with a post on a public Facebook group called “Boardwalk Elvis is Alive!”

“It’s with a heavy and broken heart to inform you that Uncle Norman has finished his earth journey this morning peacefully, comfortably and with loving family members by his side,” said Webb, Jr.

Since his post, loads of people have joined the group to, not only give their condolences, but to also share their memories with Webb.

Webb was 78.