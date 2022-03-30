National Park Service Network to Freedom announces three new Maryland sites

The National Park Service has announced the newly designated National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom members, includes three new sites in Maryland.

These new listings were researched as part of the Maryland Department of Commerce Office of Tourism's "Four Fellowships for 400: Sharing Maryland’s Underground Railroad Stories" project.

They include:

Jails at Port Tobacco Courthouse Site

Mass Escape at Mackall Plantation at St. Mary’s College of Maryland [trk.cp20.com]

St. Stephen’s A.M.E. Cemetery at Unionville [trk.cp20.com]

“Every freedom seeker’s story is unique and powerful, and these new Network to Freedom Sites highlight three very different aspects of the Underground Railroad,” says National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom Program Manager Diane Miller. “We are eager to continue to work alongside site stewards to preserve and amplify this important history.”