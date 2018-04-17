MDTA considering getting rid of cash toll booths

Cloudy
HI: 49°
LO: 34°
Cars pass under toll sensor gantries hanging over the Massachusetts Turnpike, Monday, Aug. 22, 2016, in Newton, Mass. The state Department of Transportation is discussing plans for demolishing the tollbooths as it gets ready to implement an all-electronic tolling system on Interstate 90 which runs the length of the state. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
The Maryland Transportation Authority is considering getting rid of cash toll booths.
The MDTA collects tolls three ways: cash, E-Z Pass and video taping.
That's when the state gets a picture of your license plate and mails you the bill.
Transportation officials say switching to an all-electronic, high-speed toll collection would save drivers time and save the state money.
It would also lower the number of crashes at toll plazas, according to transportation officials.
If approved, the electronic tolls could pop up as early as the summer of 2019.