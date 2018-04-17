MDTA considering getting rid of cash toll booths

The Maryland Transportation Authority is considering getting rid of cash toll booths.

The MDTA collects tolls three ways: cash, E-Z Pass and video taping.

That's when the state gets a picture of your license plate and mails you the bill.

Transportation officials say switching to an all-electronic, high-speed toll collection would save drivers time and save the state money.

It would also lower the number of crashes at toll plazas, according to transportation officials.

If approved, the electronic tolls could pop up as early as the summer of 2019.