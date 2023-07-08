Watch Now
Montgomery County Police are investigating a bias incident involving a hacked road sign

Montgomery County Police
Montgomery County Police
Posted at 4:19 PM, Jul 08, 2023
BROOKEVILLE, Md. — Montgomery County Police are investigating a hate/bias incident involving an electric sign board in a construction zone Saturday.

According to police, around 7 a.m., the Montgomery County dispatch received multiple calls about a sign board displaying a racist message near Brookeville Road and George Avenue in Brookeville.

It is unknown what the message said, but when police arrived, they discovered that the sign board, intended for construction safety messages, had been hacked into.

Officers were able to erase the message and arrange for the sign to be removed.

Police are now asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

