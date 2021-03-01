Menu

MD lawmakers vote to expand tax credit for immigrants

Annapolis
Posted at 3:25 AM, Mar 01, 2021
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland General Assembly has given final approval to expand a state tax credit for low-income workers.

The measure approved Friday would extend the Earned Income Tax Credit to immigrants, including some living in the country illegally who work and pay taxes.

The House of Delegates voted 91-44 for legislation already approved by the Senate. That sends the bill to Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, whose spokesman says it will become law without Hogan's signature.

The measure extends the tax credit to people who use individual taxpayer numbers, rather than Social Security numbers. They were left out of an initial relief bill that already has been signed into law.

