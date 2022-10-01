Watch Now
NewsState

Actions

Massive townhome fire in Montgomery County displace 'several families'

Fire Truck
Storyblocks
A fire truck is parked in the bay with all of the fire fighting equipment and gear ready to go.
Fire Truck
Posted at 3:11 PM, Oct 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-01 15:11:57-04

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A massive two-alarm fire ripped through several townhouses Friday night in Montgomery County, displacing several families and causing over $1.5 million in damage.

Around 8 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the 3500 block of Landing Way for heavy fire conditions in multiple townhouses. The fire took 90 minutes to get under control.

According to Montgomery County Fire PIO, Pete Piringer, there are no reported injuries and more than eight people are displaced.

Firefighters believe the cause of the fire may have been accidental, likely due to a misplaced fire pit located outside of a deck area.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019