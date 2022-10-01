Massive townhome fire in Montgomery County displace 'several families'

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A massive two-alarm fire ripped through several townhouses Friday night in Montgomery County, displacing several families and causing over $1.5 million in damage.

Around 8 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the 3500 block of Landing Way for heavy fire conditions in multiple townhouses. The fire took 90 minutes to get under control.

According to Montgomery County Fire PIO, Pete Piringer, there are no reported injuries and more than eight people are displaced.

Firefighters believe the cause of the fire may have been accidental, likely due to a misplaced fire pit located outside of a deck area.