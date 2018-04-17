Maryland's largest union to endorse Jealous for governor

BALTIMORE (AP) - Maryland's largest teacher's union is officially endorsing Ben Jealous for governor.

The Maryland State Education Association is announcing the endorsement Tuesday in Baltimore.

Jealous is running in a crowded Maryland Democratic primary.

The former NAACP president is scheduled to attend. Betty Weller, the MSEA's president, also is scheduled to attend.

There are 74,000 public school educators who belong to the union.

Maryland's primary is June 26.

