Maryland's largest union to endorse Jealous for governor

Cloudy
HI: 48°
LO: 34°
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 29: President and CEO of the NAACP Benjamin Jealous speaks during a National Press Club luncheon August 29, 2013 in Washington, DC. Jealous discussed on various topics including the issues raised in the trial of George Zimmerman over the killing of Trayvon Martin. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
BALTIMORE (AP) - Maryland's largest teacher's union is officially endorsing Ben Jealous for governor.
The Maryland State Education Association is announcing the endorsement Tuesday in Baltimore.
Jealous is running in a crowded Maryland Democratic primary.
The former NAACP president is scheduled to attend. Betty Weller, the MSEA's president, also is scheduled to attend.
There are 74,000 public school educators who belong to the union.
Maryland's primary is June 26.