Maryland State Police investigate deadly shooting in Wicomico County

SALISBURY, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Wicomico County.

It happened Friday, around 8:10 p.m. when troopers were called to the 900 block of Division Street for a report of a shooting. According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was walking down the street when he was shot multiple times.

That victim, now identified as 49-year-old Richard Darlington Smith, was declared deceased at the scene by emergency medical service personnel.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is leading this investigation. Salisbury Police are assisting in the case.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Maryland State Police at 410-430-1556.