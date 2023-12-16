Watch Now
NewsState

Actions

Maryland Senate staffer fired following video surfacing online

The Senate tax bill has hit a snag, votes to continue Friday
Copyright Getty Images
Alex Wong
<p>WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 03: As the U.S. Capitol is seen in the background, a CCTV camera is mounted on a building roof November 3, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)</p>
The Senate tax bill has hit a snag, votes to continue Friday
Posted at 3:52 PM, Dec 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-16 15:52:48-05

WASHINGTON D.C. — Senator Ben Cardin's Office announced Saturday the firing of an employee following reports of a video surfacing of the employee performing sexual acts inside the Senate hearing room.

That video surfaced on Friday. In a statement, Cardin says the U.S. Senate no longer employs the staffer Aiden Maese-Czeropski.

Cardin's office further explains that they will not provide any further comment on this personnel matter.

Aidan Maese-Czeropski is no longer employed by the U.S. Senate. We will have no further comment on this personnel matter.” - Office of U.S. Senator Ben Cardin
Office of U.S. Senator Ben Cardin

The former legislative aid also released a statement on his LinkedIn page.

"This has been a difficult time for me, as I have been attacked for who I love to pursue a political agenda. While some of my actions in the past have shown poor judgement, I love my job and would never disrespect my workplace. Any attempts to characterize my actions otherwise are fabricated and I will be exploring what legal options are available to me in these matters.


As for the accusations regarding Congressman Max Miller, I have never seen the congressman and had no opportunity or cause to yell or confront him.
Aiden Maese-Czeropski

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices