Maryland Senate staffer fired following video surfacing online

WASHINGTON D.C. — Senator Ben Cardin's Office announced Saturday the firing of an employee following reports of a video surfacing of the employee performing sexual acts inside the Senate hearing room.

That video surfaced on Friday. In a statement, Cardin says the U.S. Senate no longer employs the staffer Aiden Maese-Czeropski.

Cardin's office further explains that they will not provide any further comment on this personnel matter.

The former legislative aid also released a statement on his LinkedIn page.