Maryland Senate staffer fired following video surfacing online

WASHINGTON D.C. — Senator Ben Cardin's Office announced Saturday the firing of an employee following reports of a video surfacing of the employee performing sexual acts inside the Senate hearing room.
That video surfaced on Friday. In a statement, Cardin says the U.S. Senate no longer employs the staffer Aiden Maese-Czeropski.
Cardin's office further explains that they will not provide any further comment on this personnel matter.
The former legislative aid also released a statement on his LinkedIn page.
"This has been a difficult time for me, as I have been attacked for who I love to pursue a political agenda. While some of my actions in the past have shown poor judgement, I love my job and would never disrespect my workplace. Any attempts to characterize my actions otherwise are fabricated and I will be exploring what legal options are available to me in these matters.
As for the accusations regarding Congressman Max Miller, I have never seen the congressman and had no opportunity or cause to yell or confront him.
