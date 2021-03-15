Maryland Senate passes measure to fight climate change

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Senate has passed a measure to fight climate change that includes plans to plant 5 million trees over 10 years.

The Senate voted 34-11 for the measure Friday. It now goes to the House, where similar legislation is pending. The measure increases greenhouse gas reduction goals from 40% of 2006 levels to 60% by 2030.

Supporters cite Maryland's vulnerability to sea level rise as a reason to do more to address climate change. Senators who voted against the bill criticized a provision to transfer millions of dollars from a fund used for infrastructure projects to fight pollution to pay for the tree planting goal.