Menu

Watch
NewsState

Actions

Maryland Senate passes measure to fight climate change

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
WMAR File
<p><span style="color: rgb(59, 58, 38); font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 10px; line-height: 10px;">A statue of Thurgood Marshall stands near the State House, on May 13, 2013 in Annapolis, Maryland. (Melanie Stetson Freeman/The Christian Science Monitor via Getty Images)</span></p>
Maryland State House
Posted at 3:09 AM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 03:09:03-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Senate has passed a measure to fight climate change that includes plans to plant 5 million trees over 10 years.

The Senate voted 34-11 for the measure Friday. It now goes to the House, where similar legislation is pending. The measure increases greenhouse gas reduction goals from 40% of 2006 levels to 60% by 2030.

Supporters cite Maryland's vulnerability to sea level rise as a reason to do more to address climate change. Senators who voted against the bill criticized a provision to transfer millions of dollars from a fund used for infrastructure projects to fight pollution to pay for the tree planting goal.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020