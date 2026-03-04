Maryland Senate committee hears bill to help people denied Medicaid waivers amid state backlog

Help may be on the way for people harmed by backlogs at the Maryland Department of Health.

The Maryland Senate Finance Committee heard legislation that would make it easier for people to maintain services when they receive a denial of Medicaid waivers.

Last summer, I reported on how the backlog was forcing people to be erroneously denied Medicaid waivers. People who rely on the waivers were forced to appeal and were left in limbo.

Andy Kolp, Executive Director of ARC Maryland, testified in support of the legislation.

"For 2 full years now, Marylanders with disabilities have suffered. Their families have suffered, and their DDA providers have suffered due to a pervasive lack of care and accountability to ensure Marylanders with disabilities maintain their medicaid Insurance and waiver status as required by federal law," Kolp said.

No one spoke out against the legislation.

I have helped several people get their Medicaid waivers approved after they reached out to us. If you are in need of assistance, reach out to Jeff Morgan using the contact information provided here.