Maryland renters' rights advocates push for good cause eviction bill at State House rally

Advocates for renters' rights are pushing for tougher eviction protections in Maryland.

WATCH: Maryland advocates push for stronger eviction protections for renters Maryland advocates push for stronger eviction protections for renters

Renters told stories of predatory landlords in front of the State House, calling on lawmakers to pass a bill for good cause evictions. Supporters say the legislation will lead to better outcomes for families who won't have to relocate.

Councilwoman Odette Ramos, a Democrat representing Baltimore City, spoke in support of the legislation.

"We know that times are tough for our residents. We know that times are tough for our landlords, but we just cannot be treating our residents this way. Housing is a right. We have to make sure that everybody has a decent, affordable place to live," Ramos said.

The legislation would allow local jurisdictions like Baltimore City to come up with their own policies around evictions.

Both versions of the bill were heard in February and have not moved since.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

