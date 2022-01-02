Maryland prepares for winter storm expected Monday

As the state prepares for a winter storm over the next day, Governor Hogan has activated a government-wide response as the storm could have a significant impact on roads and transportation systems.

At this time, most of the state is under winter weather advisories and warnings, and the National Weather Service has expanded potential snowfall totals over the course of the day.

“At my direction, our state is taking every precaution and coordinating resources to prepare for the first winter weather event of the year,” said Governor Hogan. “I urge Marylanders to stay tuned to their local forecasts for the latest updates on road conditions and potential closures, heed the guidance of state and local authorities, and use common sense.”

The National Weather Service is estimating higher snow accumulation in the National Capital Region, Southern Maryland, and on the Eastern Shore.

Precipitation is expected to begin as rain or a rain/snow mix after midnight, before moving to snow in the early morning.

Mobilization of State Agencies:

Multiple state agencies, including the Maryland Department of Emergency Management (MDEM), Maryland Department of Transportation, and the Maryland State Police, are making preparations and coordinating with local jurisdictions.



The State Highway Administration will activate its Statewide Operations Center, and CHART crews will enhance patrols. Maryland Transportation Authority crews are prepared to treat bridges and toll roads.



At BWI Marshall Airport, winter weather crews are on alert and preparing to respond. Storm response equipment has been inspected and prepared for snow and ice removal activities. Passengers should plan to arrive at least two hours prior to their scheduled departure time and check with air carriers for any changes to flight schedules.



The Maryland Transit Administration’s bus division is prepared to implement weather-related diversions and storm response crews are prepared to respond to any issues.

Steps for Marylanders To Take:

Be sure to monitor weather reports and plan ahead for potential impacts that may require delaying or altering the morning commute. Marylanders can call 511 or visit md511.org for travel updates.



Pay close attention to emergency information and alerts from official sources. Marylanders can subscribe to alerts from MDEM by texting “MdReady” to 898211.



Make sure emergency kits include face coverings, hand sanitizer, and other COVID-19 related supplies in addition to the usual disaster supply kit components.



Keep devices charged in case of possible power outages.

The Stanton Center, at 92 West Washington Street in Annapolis, will be open as a warming center from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the morning of January 4.

Please note that masks are required, all COVID-19 safety protocols must be followed, and all referrals must check-in to the Stanton Center nightly by 9 p.m.