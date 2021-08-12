Watch
Maryland population increased by 7 percent according to 2020 Census

Matt Rourke/AP
FILE - This March 19, 2020, file photo, shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident. The U.S. Census Bureau has denied any attempts to systemically falsify information during the 2020 head count used to determine the allocation of congressional seats and federal spending. The Census Bureau statement was issued Monday night, Nov. 9, in response to reports by The Associated Press of census workers who said they were told by supervisors to enter fake answers on the head-count forms in order to close cases in the waning days of the census. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Posted at 5:34 PM, Aug 12, 2021
BALTIMORE — The State of Maryland has had a 7 percent increase in population since 2010 according to the 2020 Census.

The population growing from 5,773,553 people in 2010 to 6,177,224 people in 2020.

"Despite these challenges, the participation of 2.2 million households in the 2020 Census and Maryland’s number nine self-response ranking of all states means critical federal funding for our state over the next ten years,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “The Census data will also be used for the upcoming redistricting process. Free and fair elections are the foundation of American democracy and it’s time for leaders on both sides of the aisle to end the practice of gerrymandering.”

To learn about how the population has changed for all counties in the state, click here.

