Maryland population increased by 7 percent according to 2020 Census

BALTIMORE — The State of Maryland has had a 7 percent increase in population since 2010 according to the 2020 Census.

The population growing from 5,773,553 people in 2010 to 6,177,224 people in 2020.

"Despite these challenges, the participation of 2.2 million households in the 2020 Census and Maryland’s number nine self-response ranking of all states means critical federal funding for our state over the next ten years,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “The Census data will also be used for the upcoming redistricting process. Free and fair elections are the foundation of American democracy and it’s time for leaders on both sides of the aisle to end the practice of gerrymandering.”

