Maryland invests $1 million to boost cyber workforce

BALTIMORE — Maryland is investing $1 million in a new grant program designed to train cybersecurity workers and protect digital infrastructure across the state.

The Maryland Department of Labor and its Cyber Maryland program announced Maryland's Cyber and Aritficial Intelligence Clinic Grant.

The clinics will address filling the state's cyber talent gap and harnessing AI responsibility.

The competitive program will award up to $500,000 each to colleges, workforce training providers, nonprofits, and apprenticeship sponsors to create and operate training clinics.

These clinics will train Marylanders for high-demand cyber jobs—both technical roles like cyber engineer and analyst, and non-technical positions in compliance, policy, and risk management. At the same time, they'll provide cybersecurity services to schools, hospitals, small businesses, and other organizations that often can't afford protection against digital threats.

"Cyber clinics provide exciting opportunities for learners to gain real-world skills that lead to family-sustaining careers, while providing local schools, small businesses, and hospitals with cutting-edge cyber protection," said Maryland Secretary of Labor Portia Wu.

Maryland faces thousands of unfilled cybersecurity positions each year. The new program aims to fill that talent gap while ensuring workers can adapt as artificial intelligence transforms both cyberattacks and defenses.

Grant recipients must train at least 100 cyber professionals annually between 2027 and 2029. They'll integrate AI into both training and service delivery, giving participants future-ready skills while helping organizations access AI-enabled protections they couldn't otherwise afford.

"This initiative puts AI into practice by preparing Marylanders for the jobs of the future while delivering real protections to the places that need them most urgently," said Seeyew Mo of Cyber Maryland.

Key Dates:



Proposals Due: December 10, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. EST

Selection Announcement: January 2026

Grant Period of Performance: February 1, 2026 – January 31, 2029

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.