Maryland gas prices jump nearly 6 cents a gallon amid Middle East tensions with more spikes ahead

According to AAA, the state average is now $3.11 a gallon.

This recent increase comes as global markets react to tensions in the Middle East, impacting crude oil supplies and pushing up costs at the pump.

Given these rising prices, drivers say they’re already feeling frustrated.

"Just yesterday, I thought it was under $3 and over $3 today," says a Baltimore driver.

"Who knows what it's going to be tomorrow? I'm kind of frustrated a little bit, and I really would hope that it would come back down very, very soon."

Studies show reducing your highway speed by about five to ten miles per hour can improve fuel economy by up to 14 percent.

When prices ease up is anyone's guess.