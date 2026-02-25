Maryland Freedom Caucus pushes back on Governor Moore's energy plan

The Maryland Freedom Caucus is pushing back on Governor Wes Moore's energy plan, arguing it does not address rising utility costs long-term.

Energy bills have increased sharply, up 44 percent since 2020. Delegates oppose offshore wind expansion, climate mandates, and fees that make up almost 30 percent of bills.

What they propose is a hold on energy-related taxes and fees, and they are calling for more transparency on monthly statements.

Congressman Andy Harris also added that data centers should generate their own power instead of passing costs to consumers.

Members are encouraging people to sign a petition.

