Watch Now
NewsState

Actions

Maryland Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin says he’s not running for open U.S. Senate seat

Rep. Jamie Raskin
<b><u><a class="oajrlxb2 g5ia77u1 qu0x051f esr5mh6w e9989ue4 r7d6kgcz rq0escxv nhd2j8a9 nc684nl6 p7hjln8o kvgmc6g5 cxmmr5t8 oygrvhab hcukyx3x jb3vyjys rz4wbd8a qt6c0cv9 a8nywdso i1ao9s8h esuyzwwr f1sip0of lzcic4wl oo9gr5id gpro0wi8 lrazzd5p" label="Rep. Jamie Raskin" presentation="role" href="https://www.facebook.com/RepRaskin/?__tn__=-UC*F" role="link" tabindex="0" style="color: var(--primary-text); cursor: pointer; text-decoration: underline; outline: none; list-style: none; border-width: 0px; border-style: initial; border-color: initial; padding: 0px; margin: 0px; touch-action: manipulation; background-color: transparent; text-align: inherit; font-weight: 600; display: inline; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; box-sizing: border-box; font-family: inherit;">Rep. Jamie Raskin</a> Facebook Page</u></b>
<u><a class="oajrlxb2 g5ia77u1 qu0x051f esr5mh6w e9989ue4 r7d6kgcz rq0escxv nhd2j8a9 nc684nl6 p7hjln8o kvgmc6g5 cxmmr5t8 oygrvhab hcukyx3x jb3vyjys rz4wbd8a qt6c0cv9 a8nywdso i1ao9s8h esuyzwwr f1sip0of lzcic4wl oo9gr5id gpro0wi8 lrazzd5p" href="https://www.facebook.com/RepRaskin/?__tn__=-UC*F" role="link" tabindex="0" style="color: var(--primary-text); cursor: pointer; text-decoration: underline; outline: none; list-style: none; border-width: 0px; border-style: initial; border-color: initial; padding: 0px; margin: 0px; touch-action: manipulation; background-color: transparent; text-align: inherit; font-weight: 600; display: inline; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; box-sizing: border-box; font-family: inherit;">Rep. Jamie Raskin</a></u>
Rep. Jamie Raskin
Posted at 9:09 PM, Jul 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-07 21:10:06-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, who played a leading role in recent years as House Democrats twice impeached then-President Donald Trump and investigated Trump’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, announced Friday he will not run for the U.S. Senate seat that is opening with the retirement of Sen. Ben Cardin.

Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Oversight and Reform Committee who is in his fourth term, had been weighing a run for the rarely open Senate seat but said in a statement that he would instead seek reelection in the House.

“At this moment, I believe the best way for me to make the greatest difference in American politics in 2024 and beyond is this: to run for reelection to the House of Representatives in Maryland’s extraordinary 8th District,” Raskin said.

Raskin said in the statement that “if these were normal times, I am pretty sure that this is what I would be announcing now.”

“But these are not normal times and we are still in the fight of our lives for democratic institutions, freedom and basic social progress in America as well as human rights and opportunity for people all over the world,” Raskin said.

Raskin, 60, announced in April that he had completed chemotherapy for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma with a 90% prognosis of no relapse and that his cancer was in remission. It was the second time Raskin had been diagnosed with cancer. He previously battled colorectal cancer in 2010.

So far, Rep. David Trone and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks have announced candidacies for the Democratic primary for the Senate seat. Montgomery County council member Will Jawando also is running.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices