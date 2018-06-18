Maryland Democratic Congressional contingent back opioid fighting CARE Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The six Democrats who represent Maryland in the House of Representatives, and the state's two Democratic Senators, announced their joint support of the Comprehensive Addiction Resources Emergency Act in a joint statement Monday.

Also known as the CARE Act, the bill would provide $100 billion in long-term funding to address the opioid crisis, helping prevent and treat substance use disorders.

In particular, Baltimore and 16 other counties, the hardest hit parts of the state when it comes to opioid abuse, will receive $50.4 million as dictated by the funding formula in the bill. First responders and other stake holders can access $500 million in discounted naloxone, an overdose reversal drug.

All Maryland jurisdictions are eligible to apply for competitive grants on top of the funds dictated to their jurisdiction based on the funding formula.

The joint statement was issued by Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-MD7), Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MD5), Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger (D-MD2), Rep. John Sarbanes (D-MD3), Rep. John K. Delaney (D-MD6), Rep. Anthony G. Brown (D-MD4), Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD8), Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) and Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD).

“In Maryland and many other states across the country, the opioid epidemic is devastating communities, shattering families, and imposing costs of tens of billions of dollars,” Cummings said in a prepared statement. “This epidemic does not discriminate based on politics. It is tearing apart families in red states, blue states, and purple states. It is time for Congress to start treating this crisis like the public health emergency it is, and I am thankful that Maryland is leading the way.”